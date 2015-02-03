Israel's Ceva Q4 profit, revenue dip

JERUSALEM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc reported a 60 percent drop in quarterly net profit, weighed down by lower royalty revenue and higher expenses.

Ceva said on Tuesday it posted fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share of 8 cents excluding one-off items, compared with 20 cents a year earlier. Revenue slipped 1 percent to $13.8 million, with royalty revenue down 4 percent.

The company was forecast to record EPS of 7 cents ex-items on revenue of $13.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Ceva itself had estimated adjusted EPS of 6-8 cents and revenue of $12.8-$13.8 million.

Ceva said that during the October-December period it concluded 11 new licence agreements. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)