FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Israel's Ceva Q3 profit beats estimates, sees strong Q4
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 10 months ago

Israel's Ceva Q3 profit beats estimates, sees strong Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* Israeli chip designer Ceva reported on Wednesday a rise in profit and record revenue in the third quarter, during which it signed 13 new license agreements.

* Ceva projected fourth quarter revenue of $18.5 million-$19.5 million versus $16.1 million in the same period a year ago, and earnings per share ex-items of 24-26 cents vs 17 cents a year earlier.

* Analysts on average expect Ceva to earn 23 cents on revenue of $18.4 million in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/

* Ceva earned 24 cents per share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from 22 cents a year earlier and beating analysts' estimate of 22 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* The company reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue to $17.8 million versus analysts' average estimate of $17.6 million.

* Ceva said it expects to report for all of 2016 revenue growth of 18 percent, and more than 60 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.