FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RivieraWaves deal to boost Ceva licensing revenue by 25 pct
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

RivieraWaves deal to boost Ceva licensing revenue by 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 9 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc said on Wednesday its acquisition of RivieraWaves of France will increase its revenue from licenses by 25 percent in 2015.

Ceva’s licensing revenue has averaged about $22 million a year.

In a conference call, Ceva said the deal is expected to be accretive in 2015 and it sees shipments exceeding 400 million units of royalty-bearing connectivity chips by 2018.

The company announced on Tuesday it would pay $19 million for RivieraWaves, which provides wireless connectivity intellectual property for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The deal expands Ceva’s licensing and royalty revenue base in its existing markets including smartphones and tablets and extends its reach to emerging markets such as wearables and the smart home.

RivieraWaves had revenue of $4 million in 2013, said Ceva, whose shares were up 0.8 percent to $15 in early Nasdaq trading. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.