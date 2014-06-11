BRIEF-Ceva Sante Animale says to reshape capital structure via round of financing

June 11 (Reuters) - Ceva Sante Animale (Belgium Branch) :

* Announces reshaping of its capital structure through a new round of financing

* New capital structure paves the way to the entry Temasek who will invest alongside the management as well as French and international finance investors as Euromezzanine and Sagard, historical partners of the group, and CDH Investments

* Transaction will support Ceva's ambition to become the first independent player within the top 5 global animal health companies by 2020