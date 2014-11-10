Sri Lanka Tobacco's Q3 group net profit down 10 pct yr/yr

COLOMBO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Group results of Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2014, released on Monday: (millions of rupees unless otherwise stated) Q3 2014 Q3 2013 Net profit/(loss) 2,094 2,333 Earnings/(loss) per share rupees (Basic) 11.18 12.46 Gross Revenue 20,473 21,034 NOTE - Results are rounded. Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC is the country's second-biggest company, with a market capitalisation of 215.4 billion rupees ($1.65 billion). An 84.1 percent stake in the company is owned by British American Tobacco Holdings (Sri Lanka) BV. ($1 = 130.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (1 US dollar = 130.8500 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, editing by Louise Heavens)