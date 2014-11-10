FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka Tobacco's Q3 group net profit down 10 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka Tobacco's Q3 group net profit down 10 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Group results of Ceylon Tobacco
Company PLC for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2014,
released on Monday: 
    (millions of rupees unless otherwise stated) 
                            Q3 2014             Q3 2013 
    Net profit/(loss)         2,094               2,333 
    Earnings/(loss) 
    per share rupees (Basic)  11.18               12.46 
    Gross Revenue            20,473              21,034 
 
    NOTE - Results are rounded. 
    Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC is the country's second-biggest
company, with a market capitalisation of 215.4 billion rupees
($1.65 billion). An 84.1 percent stake in the company is owned
by British American Tobacco Holdings (Sri Lanka) BV.
 ($1 = 130.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)


(1 US dollar = 130.8500 Sri Lankan rupee)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, editing by Louise
Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.