FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Albania's CEZ dispute should not harm Czech relations-official
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 25, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Albania's CEZ dispute should not harm Czech relations-official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TIRANA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Albania’s dispute with CEZ , whose distribution unit was stripped of its licence in the Balkan country, is a commercial spat caused by the Czech energy group and should not damage diplomatic relations, a government official said.

Albania’s power regulator revoked the distribution licence of CEZ Shperndarje on Jan. 21, holding the Czech company liable for damages for importing insufficient electricity and not investing in the power grid.

After the move, Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said revoking the license was a “very negative” signal for relations with Albania, which is striving to join the Czech Republic in the European Union.

Albanian Deputy Prime Minister Edmond Haxhinasto met with the Czech ambassador on Thursday, his office said, and stressed that “very good” relations between the countries should be separated from the problems of the commercial dispute.

“Every call to mix these two problems is damaging and does not help anybody,” he said in a statement.

Necas had said the CEZ affair raised questions over Albania’s commitment to joining the EU.

In the meeting with the Czech ambassador, Haxhinasto said the Albanian market was capable of attracting foreign investors, and the dispute with CEZ was because the company did not live up to its agreements with the state and the law.

CEZ acquired 76 percent of the distributor in 2009, with the state holding onto the remaining stake. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.