CEZ sees $500 mln hit from Albanian regulation

PRAGUE, May 9 (Reuters) - Electricity producer CEZ may face losses of up to 10.15 billion crowns ($523 million) over the next three years because of a regulatory decision on electricity tariffs in Albania, the company said in its 2011 annual report.

CEZ has been locked in conflicts with the Albanian government over prices its 76 percent-owned subsidiary in the country can charge final customers.

“CEZ Shperndarje Sh.A challenged the decision on tariffs after its publication in an official gazette. CEZ Shperndarje would record a negative impact of up to 10.15 billion crowns in 2012-2014 as the result of the application of the new tariffs,” CEZ said.

It said this included 6.5 billion crowns worth of uncollectible receivables from customers. CEZ said that under a 2009 privatisation deal that brought CEZ into Albania, these should be reflected in regulatory decisions on tariffs.

CEZ has complained that regulatory decisions in Albania force it to sell power under cost, following a rise in prices CEZ has to pay to producers that was not reflected in the tariffs it can charge customers.

It has asked the World Bank to seek action from the Albanian side or face a payment on its 60 million euro guarantee related to the privatisation. ($1 = 19.4001 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)