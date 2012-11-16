UPDATE 1-CEZ cuts power, water to Albanians over debts

PRAGUE/TIRANA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ stopped electricity deliveries to Albanian state-owned water companies on Friday due to unpaid debts, prompting the Balkan country to warn it would take action if the power is not restored.

CEZ, central Europe’s biggest utility, said it was ready to renew deliveries once the debts amounting to 38 million euros ($48.61 million) were paid.

The stoppage comes as part of a long-running dispute with the Albanian government over power imports and prices at its loss-making distribution unit.

“CEZ decided to disconnect the water companies after a series of unsuccessful negotiations with the Albanian counter-party concerning the high debt settlement,” CEZ said in a statement.

“Their failure to pay the debts is causing serious financial damage to the company (CEZ) and can no longer be tolerated.”

Albania called the power cuts “unprecedented” and asked CEZ to reconsider the decision after the government said it had caused economic damage and affected half a million people.

CEZ has previously said it may exit Albania due to disputes between its distribution unit with state authorities over power imports and prices.

“The government is making a public call to CEZ to reflect, otherwise the government will take measures to restore this service to the citizens,” Sokol Dervishaj, the deputy minister for Economy, Trade and Energy told reporters.

It was not clear how far the measures would extend beyond sending police to force CEZ employees to restore power.

Interior Minister Flamur Noka held talks with the prosecutor general and the Ombudsman over the power interruption while police forced one CEZ employee to restore power in Vlore and Elbasan, news reports said.

In the area of Fier, angry aqueduct workers forced their way to a power station to restore the power connection, according to news reports.

$1 = 109.0500 Albanian leks) (Reporting By Benet Koleka and Jason Hovet; editing by Michael Kahn and Keiron Henderson)