CEZ supervisory board chief to resign Friday-media

PRAGUE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Martin Roman will announce his resignation from his post as the supervisory board chairman of Czech electricity producer CEZ on Friday, Czech media reported on Thursday.

Ekonom magazine and news website www.idnes.cz quoted unnamed sources as saying Roman was preparing to leave CEZ, the country’s biggest company with a market capitalisation of $14.8 billion.

Roman told Reuters he would not comment on the rumours. The Finance Ministry, which administers the state’s 70 pct stake in CEZ, also said it would not comment on speculation.

A spokeswoman for CEZ said there was a supervisory board meeting planned for Friday but would not comment further.

Roman, 43, took the post of chairman of the board of directors and chief executive in 2004, and oversaw the firm’s expansion into foreign markets.

While he has been in charge, CEZ’s shares soared from 150 crowns to a peak of 1,435 in 2007, also due to a rise in power prices. But the stock has since dropped back as some foreign acquisitions lagged expectations and power prices fell. The price was 510 crowns on Thursday.

CEZ has a central role in the country of 10.5 million people and its chiefs have in the past changed along with political influence. But Roman has managed to outlast both right and left-wing governments.

He resigned in September 2011 as board chairman and CEO and moved to the supervisory board.

His resignation on Friday would coincide with the country’s parliamentary election on Friday and Saturday, which is expected to end the rule of a caretaker cabinet appointed in July. The Centre-left Social Democrats, in opposition since 2006, are likely to form the next cabinet.

The Ekonom weekly said Roman could be replaced by Michal Mejstrik, an economics professor who has served on the previous centre-right government’s economic advisory panel and owns an investment advisory firm.

Supervisory board members are usually appointed by a general meeting. A source close to the matter told Reuters Mejstrik’s appointment was not on the agenda for now. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Additional reporting by Jana Mlcochova, Robert Muller and Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)