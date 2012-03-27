FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEZ launches $1 billion two-part bond -IFR
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 6 years

CEZ launches $1 billion two-part bond -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - Czech power group CEZ has launched a $1 billion two-part bond, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported on Tuesday.

Pricing guidance on a $700 million 10-year tranche is 215 basis points over a reference Treasury, while a $300 million 30-year tranche is at 235 basis points, IFR said.

Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale are managing the issue.

CEZ, 70 percent owned by the Czech state and central Europe’s largest listed company, is rated A- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor‘s. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

