No ruling on CEZ Bulgarian power licences for 2 months -watchdog

SOFIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s energy regulator said it had to investigate further before deciding whether to strip Czech utility CEZ of its power distribution licences over allegations of inefficiency and would not decide for at least two months.

After a public hearing on Tuesday about the suggestions CEZ was responsible for unnecessarily high electricity costs faced by more than 2.1 million customers in western Bulgaria, the regulator’s chairwoman stressed the need to act with great care.

The process started after mass protests against high utility bills and energy monopolies in February, forcing the rightist government in the European Union’s poorest country to quit.

“We need to carry out additional checks, because if the licences are to be revoked, it needs to be done strictly in line with the law,” Evgenia Haritonova said after the hearing.

“We cannot allow any breaches or pose a threat to the power supplies in Bulgaria,” she said, adding that the regulator would not make a final decision for at least two months.

The regulator has accused CEZ’s Bulgarian power units of evading the law for public procurement tenders, transferring part of its services to another CEZ-controlled company, as well as other administrative breaches of regulations.

On Tuesday, CEZ again denied wrongdoing and asked the regulator to cancel the procedure, saying the accusations were mainly formal and administrative and did not give grounds to revoke a power distribution licence.

CEZ has already filed a complaint with the European Commission against Bulgaria over the issue, while Czech government officials have suggested Bulgaria’s actions were politically motivated, to deflect popular anger over high utility bills.

“A licence revocation is possibly the heaviest measure against a company, especially when it happens in an European country which follows rule of law,” said CEZ regional manager Petr Dokladal.

“We believe the regulator will cancel the procedure, once it looks into the documents we will present,” he said.

The regulator will now look in detail into deals by CEZ with subcontractors, as well as whether power meters are being changed in line with regulations to ensure customers are not forced to pay for energy they have not used.

It will also seek the opinion of various ministries before it takes a final decision, said Haritonova, who took over at the watchdog only after the procedure against CEZ had been launched in February on the recommendation of prosecutors.

She declined to say whether she would have launched it herself had she been in charge at the time. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Anthony Barker)