CEZ files complaint with EU against Bulgarian regulators
March 29, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

CEZ files complaint with EU against Bulgarian regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Bulgarian authorities’ decision to take steps toward rescinding the firm’s licence in the Balkan country, the company said on Friday.

“We have repeatedly faced negative interventions from the side of Bulgarian institutions,” Tomas Pleskac, head of CEZ’s distribution and foreign activities, said in a statement.

Bulgaria’s energy regulator has launched a process to revoke the distribution licences of CEZ, accusing the company of breaking public procurement laws by subcontracting suppliers without holding public tenders. CEZ has denied wrongdoing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
