FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEZ says no need to alter settlement offer in EU investigation
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 8, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

CEZ says no need to alter settlement offer in EU investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ said on Monday a market-test procedure to evaluate its settlement offer to end an EU investigation showed no need for material changes in the plan.

CEZ has offered to sell some 800 megawatt worth of capacity to settle the investigation into whether it created barriers to entry into the energy market.

“The comments received by the European Commission from various corporations as part of its market test, which we have available now, will not affect our commitments we have proposed and presented to the European Commission,” Sales Director Alan Svoboda said in a statement.

CEZ said it expected the Commission to make a decision in the case in late November. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.