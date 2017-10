PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Czech power group CEZ approved on Tuesday a 45 crown ($2.17) per share dividend from 2011 profit.

Last year, CEZ paid 50 crowns per share.

The overall dividend is 24.2 billion crowns, of which the government, which holds a 70 percent stake in the power group, will get 16.9 billion crowns.

Wednesday will be the last day when CEZ shares will be trading with the right to the dividend. ($1 = 20.7099 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)