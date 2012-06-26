FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

EU regulators say CEZ offers asset sale to end probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Czech power producer CEZ has proposed to sell some power generation capacity to end a year-long antitrust investigation, EU regulators said on Tuesday.

“At first sight these commitments appear to be capable of addressing these concerns, but the procedural steps of the investigation will continue,” the European Commission said in a statement.

“In particular, these commitments will be market tested. Depending on the outcome of the market test, the Commission may then make these commitments legally binding upon CEZ,” the EU competition watchdog said.

EU regulators opened an investigation into CEZ in July last year on concerns that central Europe’s largest listed company may have blocked rivals from the domestic wholesale market.

Earlier on Tuesday, CEZ said it agreed to settle with the Commission. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

