FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to market test CEZ divestment offer
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 10, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

EU to market test CEZ divestment offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission has asked competitors and customers of Czech electricity producer CEZ to comment on the group’s proposed power plant sale in order to assess whether it would resolve competition concerns.

The Commission, which acts as the European Union’s competition watchdog, is investigating whether CEZ, the largest listed group in central Europe, has abused its dominant position and reserved grid capacity to prevent competitors from entering the market.

In June, CEZ offered to sell one or two coal-burning power plants in order to end the investigation.

“If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may make them legally binding on CEZ,” the commission said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.