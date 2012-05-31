UPDATE 1-CEZ mulls sale of 2 plants to end coal price doubt

* Fuel supplier Czech Coal pressures CEZ on price

* Price of assets to depend on coal contracts (Adds quote, Czech Coal comment, details)

PRAGUE, May 31 (Reuters) - Czech power group CEZ invited bidders on Thursday to buy two of its biggest coal-burning power plants to end a long-running uncertainty over future coal prices.

CEZ is considering the sale of its 1,000 megawatt Pocerady plant, one of its most profitable, and the 800-megawatt Chvaletice station which has struggled to remain profitable because it needs to transport fuel over large distances.

Whether or not it sells off the plants will depend on what price bidders are willing to pay, CEZ said in a statement.

The largest listed central European company, worth $19 billion, has been locked in a dispute with miner Czech Coal, owned by investor Pavel Tykac, over the price of lignite in a new long-term contract for supplies to the two plants from 2013.

“The immediate reason for considering the sale of both plants is the uncertainty of coal supplies from 2013,” CEZ said.

It said it had collected documentation for potential investors.

“A final decision whether to sell or keep and further develop the two plants within (our) own portfolio will depend mainly on the prices offered, the quantity of brown coal available to CEZ Group in the coming years, and on an economic feasibility of operating these two facilities,” CEZ said.

The price of the plants would be highly dependent on the future coal contracts, as well as the likelihood of their sale.

Czech Coal has demanded a steep rise of the current price of 35 euros per gigajoule - a unit of energy used for coal pricing - from next year, which CEZ is refusing to pay.

Supplies from Czech Coal are the only viable option for both stations to maintain power generation profitable.

But Czech Coal is also dependent on CEZ as its major customer, which means the two sides need to reach a solution to their pricing war. One solution may be in selling to Czech Coal, which has long sought expansion into power generation.

CEZ said bidders included Czech Coal and energy group holding EPH, a partner of CEZ in several previous asset swaps. It said other companies might file bids.

Czech Coal confirmed it was in talks with CEZ.

The Pocerady plant, opened in 1970-1977, is in northern Czech Republic at the edge of Czech Coal’s mines. It makes about 6 TWh of power per year, about 9 percent of CEZ’s overall output.

Chvaletice, opened in 1973-1979, is nearly 200 km east of the Czech Coal mines and CEZ has been using it sparingly as the large distance makes production expensive.

Neither of the two power stations has undergone a technical modernisation to cut CO2 emissions to comply with new limits set by the European Union as from 2016. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova and Jan Korselt; editing by James Jukwey)