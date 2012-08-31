CEZ to decide on coal plant sales by year end

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Czech electricity company CEZ will decide by the end of the year on the sale of some of the five coal-fired power plants it has put on offer to meet regulatory demands, a spokesman said.

CEZ will receive intitial bids on Friday for the planned divestment to appease EU regulators and end a long-running dispute with a supplier over coal prices.

“We expect the first bids today, but the complete set of bids in September or October,” CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz said. “We expect the final decision on the next step in the sales by the end of 2012.”

The majority state-owned group is offering for sale its 1,000 megawatt (Mw) Pocerady plant, one of its most profitable, and the 800-megawatt Chvaletice station.

It will also look to sell its Tisova plant together with the Melnik 3 station, and the hard coal-burning Detmarovice plant. Both have installed capacity of around 800 Mw.

CEZ, central Europe’s biggest listed company with a market capitalisation of $18 billion, said last month it expected more profit from selling the plants than continuing to operate them.

Kriz declined to say which plant had the most investor interest, or who the bidders were outside of Czech energy groups Czech Coal and EPH, which have already expressed interest in the Pocerady and Chvaletice plants.

CEZ has failed to reach a price agreement on long-term coal deliveries from 2013. Supplies from Czech Coal are the only viable option for Pocerady and Chvaletice to maintain profitable power generation.

Newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday that coal miner New World Resources (NWR) would bid for Detmarovice. A spokesman for NWR’s main owner, BXR Mining, declined to comment.

The potential sale of the plants would free up capital for investments in nuclear and renewable energy, CEZ has said. The company is tendering to at least double capacity at its 2,000 Mw Temelin nuclear power station in a deal worth up to $10 billion.

The plant divestments would also enable CEZ to end an investigation by the European Commission into suspected anti-competitive behaviour, CEZ said. (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jason Hovet, editing by William Hardy)