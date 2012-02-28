FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEZ Q4 net beats estimates, meets full-year targets
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 28, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 6 years

CEZ Q4 net beats estimates, meets full-year targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ posted a larger than expected fourth-quarter net profit thanks to higher sales and the revaluation of an option related to a stake in Hungary’s MOL, helping it beat its 2011 guidance.

Attributable net profit rose to 14.3 billion crowns ($766.30 million) in the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculations, from 7.12 billion and higher than analysts’ expectations of 13.2 billion.

For the full-year, net profit before minorities reached 40.8 billion crowns, down 13 percent on the year but beating the company’s latest guidance of 40.6 billion.

CEZ, central Europe’s largest listed company, forecast a 1 percent rise in net profit to 41.0 billion crowns in 2012.

$1 = 18.6610 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jana Mlcochova

