Czech police end CEZ deal investigation-CTK

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech anti-corruption police closed an investigation into contracts between electricity company CEZ and a major supplier with no charges coming, CTK news agency reported on Thursday.

The police had started an investigation in November concerning CEZ procurement deals with power plant equipment supplier Skoda Power after media accusations a former CEZ chairman Martin Roman had indirectly owned the supplier. He resigned but denied the accusations. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)