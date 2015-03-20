FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEZ chief says has financial resources for German, Slovak buys-paper
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

CEZ chief says has financial resources for German, Slovak buys-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Czech electricity company CEZ has financial resources for acquiring both Enel’s stake in Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne and Vattenfall’s German assets, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

“I almost think that managing these acquisitions and integrating them into the group would be a problem from the organisational point of view, financially we would probably have it,” CEO Daniel Benes said in an interview with newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.