Financing plan for Montenegro's new power plant falls through

PRAGUE/PODGORICA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A plan for financing the construction of a new coal-fired power plant in Montenegro has collapsed and an alternative arrangement is being sought, power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) and the Czech project contractor said on Wednesday.

Skoda Praha, a unit of Czech power firm CEZ. signed a deal last month with EPCG to build the 254 megawatt (MW) unit at Pljevlja at an estimated cost of 324.5 million euros ($354 million).

CEZ had sought help in financing the project from the state-owned Czech Export Bank (CEB) and the Czech state export credit insurance provider EGAP. CEZ gave no reason why the arrangement was not completed.

Sources close to the deal said that EPCG would not now be able to proceed with the project by the end of this year, before restrictions introduced by the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on financing export technology for coal-fired power plants come into force.

Officials at CEB were not immediately available for comment. EGAP had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague and Petar Komnenic in Podgorica; Additional reporting by Maja Zuvela in Sarajevo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)