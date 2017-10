PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Data from Czech utility CEZ’s web site showed on Wednesday unplanned outages totalling 1380 MW at the Chvaletice, Pocerady, Prunerov and Melnik coal-fired power plants.

The first three plants were scheduled to return on line throughout the day on Wednesday, CEZ said. CEZ said the 500 MW block at Melnik would go offline at midnight Thursday for two days. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Michael Winfrey)