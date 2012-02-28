CEZ sees no one-off items yet in 2012

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ it is not aware of any major one-off items that would impact earnings in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said on Tuesday.

“With one-off items, what usually happens is that you do not expect them and I am not aware of any,” he said at a news conference.

Earlier in the day, CEZ had forecast a 1 percent rise in 2012 net profit to 41 billion crowns ($2.20 billion). ($1 = 18.6610 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jana Mlcochova)