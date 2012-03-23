FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEZ to split Pocerady plant into new unit
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 23, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

CEZ to split Pocerady plant into new unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 23 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ said on Friday it would separate its coal-fired Pocerady power plant into a special unit, a step toward potential divestment.

Pocerady has five units with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts. It depends on lignite supplied by Czech Coal, a firm CEZ has long fought with over coal prices. Czech Coal and another power sector group EPH may be potential buyers for Pocerady.

“The reason for this step is uncertain coal supplies after 2013...The separation of the Pocerady plant will allow for flexibility in strategic negotiations on fuel supplies for CEZ’s conventional plants with external suppliers after 2012 and for its potential sale or swap,” CEZ said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.