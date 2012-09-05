FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEZ names new chief of Polish unit to lead wind power push
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 5, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

CEZ names new chief of Polish unit to lead wind power push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ Group has appointed a new chief of its Polish operation to lead the company’s push to boost its wind power investments in central Europe’s biggest economy.

Kamil Cermak, currently ICT manager at CEZ, led the Polish unit in 2005 and 2006 when he helped the utility to acquire the Skawina and Elcho coal-fired power plants.

“The main objective of the CEZ Group in Poland is now acquiring an interest in renewables, especially wind power projects in the north of the country,” the company said in a statement.

Last year CEZ, central Europe’s biggest utility, said that it aimed to have 3,000 MW of renewable power capacity outside of the Czech Republic by 2016.

That plan targeted Romania, where CEZ is building a 600 MW wind farm, and neighbouring Poland, which offers plenty of renewable potential in the north of the country. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.