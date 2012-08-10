CEZ sees more bidders for coal plant sales

PRAGUE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Czech electricity company CEZ expects more bidders for its coal plant sales after adding more facilities to the list of possible divestments to appease regulators and end long-running coal price disputes, a top CEZ official said on Friday.

“The portfolio of interested bidders has significantly expanded,” sales and trading chief Alan Svoboda told a news conference.

The majority state-owned group is offering for sale its 1,000 megawatt Pocerady plant and the 800-megawatt Chvaletice station. It will also look to sell its Tisova plant together with its Melnik 3 facility as well as the hard coal-burning Detmarovice plant. (Reporting by Jan Korselt and Robert Mueller; Editing by Michael Kahn)