UPDATE 2-Czech CEZ cuts profit forecast but says dividend safe

* CEZ cuts FY profit outlook to CZK 35 bln from 37.5 bln

* Expects dividend to be flat or slightly lower

* Books impairments on Romania, Bulgaria

* Shares pare losses to trade down 1.5 percent (Adds CEO on dividend, CFO on impairments, details)

By Jan Korselt and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Impairment charges pushed Czech electricity producer CEZ to cut its full-year net profit outlook to 35 billion crowns ($1.74 billion) from 37.5 billion on Tuesday, but it said it would preserve its dividend.

Tepid electricity demand and weak wholesale power prices which have fallen by more than half since the euro zone crisis started are squeezing CEZ and other European utilities.

The charges set up CEZ for a fourth straight year of declining earnings. In 2012, its profit before adjustment for minority interests stood at 40.2 billion crowns, down from a record 51.9 billion crowns in 2009.

But CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes sounded an optimistic note on the dividend, telling a news conference that the payout should be close to the 2012 level of 40 crowns per share.

The company, majority owned by the Czech state, targets a payout of 50-60 percent of net profit before minorities.

“I do not see that there should be any significant reason for the dividend to fall dramatically,” Benes said.

“I think that what we have said here, concerning the extraordinary items, fills me with optimism that (if there is any change in the dividend) it will be minimal or not at all versus last year.”

CEZ shares traded down 1.6 percent at midday, paring losses of more than 3 percent.

IMPAIRMENTS

CEZ said it expected asset impairments of around 8 billion crowns in the second half, including 4.8 billion booked already in the third quarter for assets in Romania and Bulgaria.

It also included in its guidance a 2.9 billion crown gain from the sale of its Chvaletice plant in September and a 1.8 billion one-off gain after exiting Albania this year.

The group’s third-quarter net attributable profit fell to 3.82 billion crowns from a restated 6.54 billion in the same period a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average a profit of 6.51 billion in the quarter, excluding possible writedowns.

CEZ, ex-communist central Europe’s biggest utility, had already flagged that it was testing the value of its assets and analysts had expected some impairments to operations abroad and gas assets.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said the gas-fired power plant in Pocerady was the biggest candidate for further impairments after initial testing.

CEZ also confirmed its full-year outlook for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 81 billion crowns, versus 85.8 billion in 2012.

Revenue in the third quarter fell to 48.81 billion crowns from a restated 49.45 billion, missing the average estimate of 49.41 billion in the analysts’ poll.

The company made it through the 2009 global crisis with record profit because of hedging operations but falling power prices have caught up with it.

CEZ said on Tuesday it had pre-sold 86 percent of 2014 output at an average price of 44.6 euros per megawatt hour, above 2014 prices quoted on the Prague power exchange. ($1 = 20.1409 Czech crowns) (Additional reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Gareth Jones)