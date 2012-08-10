UPDATE 1-Rising output and lower one-off costs lift CEZ profit

* Q2 net profit up 91 pct to CZK 12.86 bln

* Higher production, lower one-offs help

* CEZ confirms full-year outlook for profit, EBITDA

* Shares rise in lower Prague market (Adds shares, details)

PRAGUE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Czech electricity company CEZ nearly doubled second-quarter net profit, beating analyst expectations thanks to higher production and lower one-off costs than a year ago.

Attributable net profit rose to 12.86 billion crowns ($630.9 million), the company said on Friday, well above the average estimate in a Reuters poll of 7.90 billion and 91 percent higher than the same period a year ago.

Shares in CEZ, the largest listed company in central Europe, rose around 2 percent after the results, outperforming a slight drop on the Prague bourse.

CEZ also confirmed its outlook for net profit including minorities of 41 billion crowns in 2012, up 1 percent from 2011. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) should also rise 1 percent.

Second-quarter revenue climbed 5.4 percent on the year to 52.2 billion crowns, while one-off costs fell 93 percent from a year ago thanks to a gain in derivatives and lower emission allowance prices, giving a boost to earnings.

The company took a hit to first-quarter profit because of higher costs in its Albanian unit.

The majority state-owned CEZ derives the bulk of its revenue from the Czech market, where it expects output to rise 3 percent this year to 64.9 TWh.

It said it had pre-sold 65 percent of its output for 2013 and 32 percent for 2014. The pace of pre-sold contracts was slower than last year, when prices were higher and CEZ had sold 90 percent of its year-ahead power.

The practice of pre-selling helped CEZ through the worst of the global financial and economic crisis that started in 2008 but is now catching up with CEZ, which has seen its profit slide about a fifth since a record 2009.

CEZ holds a news conference at 0800 GMT where it could give new information on its plan to sell some of its Czech brown-coal plants, in an attempt to end the European Commission’s investigation into alleged inhibition of competition.