Czech power firm CEZ cuts profit guidance on impairments
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 12, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Czech power firm CEZ cuts profit guidance on impairments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ on Tuesday cut its full-year guidance for net profit before adjusting for minority interests to 35 billion crowns ($1.74 billion) from 37.5 billion due to impairment charges on some assets.

CEZ said it expected asset impairments of around 8 billion crowns in the second half, including 4.8 billion booked already in the third quarter.

Third-quarter net attributable profit fell to 3.82 billion crowns from a restated 6.54 billion in the same period a year ago.

$1 = 20.1409 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter

