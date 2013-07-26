FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech antimonopoly office chief rejects Areva appeal
July 26, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Czech antimonopoly office chief rejects Areva appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - The chief of the Czech antimonopoly office (UOHS), Petr Rafaj, has rejected an appeal by France’s Areva against its exclusion from a tender to enlarge the Temelin nuclear power plant, a spokesman said on Friday.

The exclusion left Westinghouse, Toshiba’s U.S. unit, and a consortium led by Russia’s Atomstroyexport in the multi-billion dollar tender run by power group CEZ

Rafaj’s decision confirmed the bureau’s earlier resolution in which it backed CEZ, which excluded the French firm on the grounds that it did not meet the tendering conditions.

