UPDATE 1-Czech watchdog rejects Areva appeal over Temelin tender

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - The chief of the Czech anti-monopoly office (UOHS), Petr Rafaj, has rejected an appeal by France’s Areva against its exclusion from a multi-billion dollar tender to enlarge the Temelin nuclear power plant, a spokesman said on Friday.

Areva said it would begin legal proceedings against the anti-monopoly office decision at the regional court in Brno.

“Areva is resolute to defend its rights in all available instances,” the company said.

Rafaj’s decision confirmed the bureau’s earlier resolution in which it supported power group CEZ in excluding the French firm on the grounds that Areva did not meet the tendering conditions.

The exclusion of Areva leaves Westinghouse, Toshiba’s U.S. unit, and a consortium led by Russia’s Atomstroyexport in the running for the tender, which is being held by CEZ.