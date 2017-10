PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Czech power company CEZ excluded France’s Areva from its multi-billion dollar tender to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant after it failed to fulfil all requirements, CEZ said on Friday.

The remaining two bidders are Toshiba unit Westinghouse and Russia’s Atomstroyexport. Areva has the option to appeal, CEZ said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)