CEZ to re-start production at Temelin unit 2 by start of October
September 14, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

CEZ to re-start production at Temelin unit 2 by start of October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Czech power utility CEZ is aiming to re-start production at the second unit of its Temelin nuclear power plant by the start of October after halting it last week, the company said on Wednesday.

CEZ expects to reconnect the unit to the grid at the turn of September and October, a spokesman said in a statement.

The company took the unit offline a week ago to check the sealing on the turbine's shaft bearing, stopping output just a day after re-launching it following a 95-day fuel exchange outage.

There is also an outage at the plant's other unit at the moment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
