CEZ to launch tender for partner in Temelin deal

PRAGUE, May 9 (Reuters) - Czech power group CEZ said on Wednesday it had decided to launch a tender to select a potential strategic partner for the completion of its Temelin nuclear plant.

It added he partnership will probably be formed after the contract with a supplier is signed, which is expected to happen in 2013.

The 70-percent state owned power producer CEZ, the biggest listed central European company, has opened a multi-billion dollar tender to build two new units at Temelin. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, Writing by Jana Mlcochova)