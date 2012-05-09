FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEZ to launch tender for partner in Temelin deal
May 9, 2012

CEZ to launch tender for partner in Temelin deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 9 (Reuters) - Czech power group CEZ said on Wednesday it had decided to launch a tender to select a potential strategic partner for the completion of its Temelin nuclear plant.

It added he partnership will probably be formed after the contract with a supplier is signed, which is expected to happen in 2013.

The 70-percent state owned power producer CEZ, the biggest listed central European company, has opened a multi-billion dollar tender to build two new units at Temelin. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, Writing by Jana Mlcochova)

