PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ has restarted the 1,000-megawatt Unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant on Sunday following a refuelling outage, the company said on Monday.

It said the reactor was now running at one third of capacity and was expected to be reconnected to the power grid in the second half of the week following various tests. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)