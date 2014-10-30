FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CF Industries shuts Oklahoma nitrogen complex for repairs
October 30, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

CF Industries shuts Oklahoma nitrogen complex for repairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Wednesday its nitrogen complex in Oklahoma has been shut down due to a problem in one of the boilers.

The manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers said the plant was safely shut down with no impact on personnel, surrounding community and the environment.

The Woodward nitrogen complex, which has an average annual production capacity of 480,000 tons of gross ammonia, will take six weeks to return to normal operations, said the company.

The Woodward plant, which was built in 1975 and started production in 1977, contains an ammonia plant and upgrading capability consisting of two nitric acid, two urea and two urea-ammonium nitrate plants. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)

