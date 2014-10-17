FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yara confirms end of merger talks with CF
October 17, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Yara confirms end of merger talks with CF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Yara International ASA

* Yara International ASA and CF Industries have terminated their discussions regarding a potential merger of equals transaction.

* “In the end it became clear that we would not be able to agree on terms that would be acceptable to all stakeholders,” said Torgeir Kvidal, President and Chief

* Executive Officer of Yara International ASA.

* “We have a strong pipeline of attractive growth opportunities, from which we will continue to deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, customers and society at large,” Yara added. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

