CF Industries ends merger talks with Yara International
October 16, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

CF Industries ends merger talks with Yara International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CF Industries Holdings Inc said it has dropped merger talks with Norway’s Yara International ASA after the fertilizer makers were unable to agree on terms of a deal.

Yara and CF said last month they were in early-stage talks about a “merger of equals” that would create a $27 billion rival to the world’s largest fertilizer producer, Potash Corp .

Yara last Tuesday fired Chief Executive Joergen Ole Haslestad saying he was unsuitable to lead the merger talks which would continue under its finance chief. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
