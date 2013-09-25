Bunds hit 3-week highs as mixed data keeps central banks dovish

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures edged up to their highest in three weeks on Wednesday, gaining support from mixed economic data and reassurances from central banks that their policies will remain accommodative.

Data on Wednesday showed German consumer sentiment hit six-year highs, meeting expectations, but French industry morale fell and undershot forecasts. On Tuesday, the German Ifo business sentiment survey rose less than forecast.

U.S. economic reports have also been tepid, with Wednesday’s releases on new homes sales and orders for long-lasting manufactured goods last month supported the outlook for accommodative monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“Data we’ve seen so far is in line with expectations but not extremely good. It’s confirming the more dovish stance the Fed has been heading to since last week,” said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.

“This side of the Atlantic we get the new LTRO (longterm ECB loans) speculation doing the rounds fired up by (ECB President Mario) Draghi and that’s another thing reversing the big monetary tightening that’s been played out on the market.”

Bund futures rose 40 ticks on the day to settle at 139.94 their highest level in three weeks.

They were about two-and-a-half points above the lows hit before the U.S. Fed shocked the market by deciding not to begin trimming its stimulus last week.

The Fed was not the only central bank that surprised markets with its soft stance.

European Central Bank policymakers including Draghi said earlier this week it was too early to end crisis measures and that unconventional tools such as new long-term loans to banks remained a possibility.

Ten-year cash German yields fell 2.8 basis point to 1.77 percent, near their lowest since mid-August.

Some in the market, however, said there was a risk the market could be disappointed if the ECB fails to signal imminent action at its policy meeting next week.

Helped mainly by the ECB’s reassurances of a loose policy, Italy paid the lowest yield in four months to sell zero-coupon two-year paper on Wednesday.

“The central banks are guiding us through,” one trader said.

Pressure on longer-term Italian debt has also eased after former premier Silvio Berlusconi last week stepped back from threats to bring down the government if he were expelled from parliament following a tax fraud conviction.

Italian 10-year yields were 2 basis points higher at 4.25 percent. Italy plans to sell up to 6 billion euros of five- and 10-year conventional bonds on Friday.

Yields on junk-rated Greek bonds fell 20 bps to 9.78 percent, albeit in an illiquid market, after Athens and its international lenders forecast on Tuesday that the country’s economy would contract slightly less than expected this year.

U.S. SHUTDOWN THREAT

Traders said concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown limited room for any fall in Bunds, still a safe-haven for investors in times of political and fiscal nervousness.

Congressional authorisation for the government to spend money runs out on Sept. 30. U.S. politicians are engaged in discussions to pass a resolution to keep the government running, but have not yet reached common ground.

“It’s a factor that weighs on risk seeking and which, as we’ve seen in the past, is supportive paradoxically for U.S. Treasuries and for Bunds. This is another factor that adds to the recent buying we are seeing in Bunds,” Lenk said.

“We don’t have the view that the U.S. will declare a bankruptcy.”

French 10-year yields were 1.5 bps lower at 2.23 percent after Paris announced plans to borrow slightly more next year on the back of a worse-than-expected 2013 budget deficit.