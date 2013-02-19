FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CF Industries posts record-high quarterly profit
#Market News
February 19, 2013

CF Industries posts record-high quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - CF Industries, the world’s second-largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer, reported a record-high fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, topping expectations.

Net earnings for the quarter rose to $470.7 million, or $7.40 per share, from $438.9 million, or $6.66 per share, a year ago.

Net sales for the Deerfield, Illinois-based company, which also mines the crop nutrient phosphate, fell 14 percent to $1.5 billion.

Analysts had on average expected CF to earn $6.95 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

