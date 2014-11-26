FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CFAO launches its club of brands in Africa
November 26, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CFAO launches its club of brands in Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - CFAO SA :

* Announces the launch of its club of brands in Africa

* Network of international brands to include La Grande Récré (Ludendo Group), L‘Occitane en Provence, Cache Cache and Bonobo (Beaumanoir Group), and K

* To operate sales outlets of these new partners under exclusive agreements

* Sales outlets to be opened in Cameroon, Congo, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal Source text: bit.ly/1CekwCE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

