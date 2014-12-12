FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CFAO creates joint venture in Nigeria with Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd
December 12, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CFAO creates joint venture in Nigeria with Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - CFAO SA :

* Partners with Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd to manufacture and distribute motorcycles through a joint venture company in Nigeria

* Says the joint venture will be owned at 50 pct by CFAO and 50 pct by Yamaha Motor Co. ltd.

* Says the new company will be named CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Ltd. (CYMNG)

* Says joint venture will manufacture and distribute Yamaha motorcycles in Nigeria

* Says joint venture is scheduled to start operation in summer 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Gj3rGa Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

