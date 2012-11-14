FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission approves TTC's acquisition of trading firm CFAO
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 14, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

EU Commission approves TTC's acquisition of trading firm CFAO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators gave Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp (TTC) the go-ahead on Wednesday for its acquisition of trading company CFAO.

The European Commission, which acts as competition watchdog for the 27-member country European Union, said it had no concerns about the acquisition of CFAO, which distributes vehicles and medicines in Africa and French overseas territories.

The Commission said in a statement it had looked at the impact of the deal on the Toyota vehicle parts market in French Guiana.

“...If the merged entity tried to raise its prices or cut back on supplies of Toyota spare parts to independent repairers, the latter would be able to source Toyota spare parts from other readily available channels in metropolitan France or other neighbouring countries, such as Suriname or the Caribbean,” the Commission said.

In July, Toyota Tsusho Corp acquired a 29.8 percent stake in CFAO held by luxury and retail group PPR and later launched a tender offer for the trading company. (Rex Merrifield, Brussels newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.