Kenyan bank CFC Stanbic raises $135 mln dual tranche loan
April 4, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Kenyan bank CFC Stanbic raises $135 mln dual tranche loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Kenyan bank CFC Stanbic has secured a $135 million dual tranche loan to be used for general corporate purposes including trade finance, it was announced on Monday.

Dubai-based Emirates NBD Capital, the investment banking arm of Emirates NBD, and Mashreq, another Dubai lender, were the initial mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the financing, according to a statement from Emirates NBD.

CFC Stanbic Bank is an affiliate of South Africa’s Standard Bank.

In October 2015 the bank secured a $155 million dual tranche loan to fund its business activities. Emirates NBD was the sole book runner for that financing.

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, AfrAsia Bank, Bank Muscat, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg, Investec Bank, SBM Bank (Mauritius) and United Arab Bank also joined the latest deal as lead arrangers. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

