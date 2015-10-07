FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's CFC Stanbic Bank signs $155 mln dual-tranche loan -statement
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's CFC Stanbic Bank signs $155 mln dual-tranche loan -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s CFC Stanbic Bank has signed a $155 million, dual tranche loan which will fund the bank’s general business activities, the main arranger of the facility said on Wednesday.

Dubai’s Emirates NBD acted as the sole book runner for the financing and was joined by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ahli Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar, Mizuho Bank, and Standard Chartered as mandated lead arrangers, it said in a press release.

The loan was originally targeting $100 million but was increased because of interest from banks wanting to back the deal, the statement said. The final list of participants includes AfrAsia Bank, Al Khaliji France, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg and Doha Bank.

The tenure and margin on the loan were not disclosed.

CFC Stanbic Bank is a unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank , the statement added.

In January, Stanbic Bank Uganda raised $85 million, 18-month loan tapping many Middle East investors.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.