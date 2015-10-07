Kenya's CFC Stanbic Bank signs $155 mln dual-tranche loan -statement

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s CFC Stanbic Bank has signed a $155 million, dual tranche loan which will fund the bank’s general business activities, the main arranger of the facility said on Wednesday.

Dubai’s Emirates NBD acted as the sole book runner for the financing and was joined by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ahli Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar, Mizuho Bank, and Standard Chartered as mandated lead arrangers, it said in a press release.

The loan was originally targeting $100 million but was increased because of interest from banks wanting to back the deal, the statement said. The final list of participants includes AfrAsia Bank, Al Khaliji France, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg and Doha Bank.

The tenure and margin on the loan were not disclosed.

CFC Stanbic Bank is a unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank , the statement added.

In January, Stanbic Bank Uganda raised $85 million, 18-month loan tapping many Middle East investors.