Insurer Liberty Kenya's full-year profit rises 19 pct
March 14, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Kenya Holdings said full-year pretax profit rose 19 percent to 1.2 billion shillings ($14.1 million), helped by increased investment income from the domestic stock market.

The firm, controlled by South Africa’s Liberty Holdings and previously known as CFC Insurance Holdings, said investment income grew by 58 percent to 2.6 billion shillings as the domestic stock market recovered from a slump in 2011.

The main NSE-20 share index rose 29 percent in 2012.

Insurance is seen as a growth sector in east Africa’s biggest economy, where only about 8 percent of the population have any form of insurance cover.

The company said on Thursday its assets grew by 35 percent to 18 billion shillings “as a result of good investment performance and the transfer of long-term business from (subsidiary company) Heritage.”

Gross premiums rose to 6.95 billion shillings from 6.39 billion shillings, while basic and diluted earnings per share dipped to 1.72 shillings from 1.84 in 2011. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
