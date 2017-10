NAIROBI, March 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s CFC Stanbic Bank said on Wednesday its 2011 pretax profit jumped 40 percent to 2.8 billion shillings ($33.82 million), helped by a rise in interest income.

Operated by CFC Stanbic Holdings, and ranked among the top five banks in asset terms in Kenya, it said net interest income rose 45 percent to 6.04 billion shillings.