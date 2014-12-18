FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CFE signs agreement for Neo Phase 1 project in Brussels
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CFE signs agreement for Neo Phase 1 project in Brussels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Compagnie d‘Entreprises CFE SA :

* Signs the agreement for the project Neo Phase 1 with the city of Brussels and the Brussels Capital-Region

* Will develop and build 590 housing units

* Deal with Brussels signed together with partners Unibail-Rodamco and Besix

* Total investment of residential program in Brussels represents more than 160 million euros ($196.62 million)

* Corresponding construction contract of residential program in Brussels represents potential on orders for some hundreds millions euros

* CFE holds 33 pct in partnership for development shopping centre, Besix 67 pct Source text bit.ly/1xsvYrI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.