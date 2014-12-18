BRIEF-CFE signs agreement for Neo Phase 1 project in Brussels

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Compagnie d‘Entreprises CFE SA :

* Signs the agreement for the project Neo Phase 1 with the city of Brussels and the Brussels Capital-Region

* Will develop and build 590 housing units

* Deal with Brussels signed together with partners Unibail-Rodamco and Besix

* Total investment of residential program in Brussels represents more than 160 million euros ($196.62 million)

* Corresponding construction contract of residential program in Brussels represents potential on orders for some hundreds millions euros

* CFE holds 33 pct in partnership for development shopping centre, Besix 67 pct Source text bit.ly/1xsvYrI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)