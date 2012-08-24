Belgium's CFE sees lower 2012 profits

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Belgium construction group CFE said on Friday that its 2012 operating profits should be below 2011 levels despite an improving trend in the second half of the year, as most of its order book was geared towards the coming years.

The group, which owns 50 percent of Belgian dredging company DEME, said its order book had increased 23 percent since January to 2.93 billion euros ($3.69 billion) but more than two thirds of the works would be performed after the end of the year.

It said the outlook for 2013 and 2014 was positive.

CFE had previously said that 2012 operating profits would ‘approach’ those of 2011.

Operating income in the first half fell to 29.4 million euros from 39.1 million last year, caused by a loss in its construction division and higher depreciation charges and maintenance downtime at DEME.